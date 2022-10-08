Great Diamond Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $509,423,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth about $175,759,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 1,061.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,094,000 after buying an additional 547,089 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 10,521.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 537,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,262,000 after acquiring an additional 532,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,306,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,920,510,000 after acquiring an additional 362,541 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.82.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE:IQV opened at $180.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.78 and a 1-year high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.