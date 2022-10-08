Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,001 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AXP. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.94.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $139.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.91 and its 200 day moving average is $159.30. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $104.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

