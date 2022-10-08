Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Nucor by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Nucor by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,881 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Down 2.4 %

Nucor stock opened at $115.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.43. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

