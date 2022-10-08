Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases 91 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,127 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,826,000 after buying an additional 1,370,362 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,929,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $58,110,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $55,267,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of PWR stock opened at $128.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.02. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.91 and a 1 year high of $149.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.17.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.