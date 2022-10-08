Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $151,000 Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,722,000 after buying an additional 194,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $473,552,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $109.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $109.51 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMB. Bank of America began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

