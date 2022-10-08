Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 246 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in DTE Energy by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,356,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,632 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 447.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 816,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,927,000 after acquiring an additional 667,058 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 949.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 652,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,215,000 after acquiring an additional 590,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.70.

In other news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,682.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $747,753. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $107.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $106.68 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.21.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

