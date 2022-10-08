Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $787,000 Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 476.2% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 88.2% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB opened at $257.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.17. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $288.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.42.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. Cowen cut their price target on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $224.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Biogen from $230.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.38.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

