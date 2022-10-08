Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,894 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Ford Motor by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,698 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Ford Motor by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,674,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,773,000 after buying an additional 283,331 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its stake in Ford Motor by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 64,380 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 14,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

