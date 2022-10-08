Nicholas Company Inc. Purchases 5,040 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.7 %

FIS stock opened at $77.10 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.70 and a fifty-two week high of $126.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,951,382.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stephens reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Evercore ISI raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.46.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.