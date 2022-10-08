Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 680 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,099,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,799,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,319,000 after acquiring an additional 943,553 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 22.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 203,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 37,573 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,209,000 after acquiring an additional 15,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 25.2% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 19,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYF opened at $30.84 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.53.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.87.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

