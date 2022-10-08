DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DTE. Mizuho reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.70.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $107.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.21. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $106.68 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other DTE Energy news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,574.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,574.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. American National Bank increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 75.6% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 9.8% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 12.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 20.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 451,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,188,000 after buying an additional 76,809 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.