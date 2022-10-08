Nicholas Company Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,695 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.05% of Twilio worth $8,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Twilio by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Bell Bank increased its position in Twilio by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Twilio to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.62.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $298,594.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,543,105.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $298,594.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,543,105.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,910. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $76.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.29 and a 1-year high of $373.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

