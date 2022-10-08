ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 467 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $294.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $327.14 and its 200 day moving average is $337.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.69 and a 1 year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.77.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

