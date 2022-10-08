ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $28,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Tyson Foods by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN opened at $63.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.86. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

