ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 651 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,488 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 379.7% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,922,000 after buying an additional 385,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its position in shares of Cigna by 20.5% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 229 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $247,129.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,580 shares of company stock worth $4,792,771 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cigna Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $288.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $286.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.84. The company has a market cap of $87.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $296.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.