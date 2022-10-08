ARGI Investment Services LLC Grows Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 106.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,392 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $1,634,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,217,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,920 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Argus lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.55.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $137.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.35. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.49. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $113.68 and a 1 year high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

