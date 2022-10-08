Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Shares Down 3.5%

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $160.77 and last traded at $160.84. Approximately 22,297 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,946,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

