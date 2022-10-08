Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 109.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $1,146,885,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Applied Materials by 21.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,732,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,427 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $82.60 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.53 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.56.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

