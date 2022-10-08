The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

Shares of BA opened at $129.79 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94. The stock has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.96.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

