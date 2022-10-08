iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Strategic Equity Management

Strategic Equity Management trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $364.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $358.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

