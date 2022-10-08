Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MS. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS opened at $78.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.47. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.