Cubic Asset Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,244,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,999,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $120.76 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

