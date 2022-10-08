OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $192.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.33. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.57 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

