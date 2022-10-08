Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.5% in the first quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $426,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $977,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.21.

NYSE CL opened at $68.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.87. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $68.74 and a 12-month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 81.39%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

