Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,648 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chevron Price Performance

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $160.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.21. The firm has a market cap of $314.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.