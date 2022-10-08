11,907 Shares in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Purchased by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,713,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Unum Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 413,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 45,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average of $35.15. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $41.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,138,227.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

