Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Position Lowered by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $143.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.38 and a 200-day moving average of $164.19. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.76 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 66,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

