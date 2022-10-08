Founders Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Founders Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $98.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.07 and a 200-day moving average of $115.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.56 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,381 shares of company stock worth $18,324,644. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.89.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

