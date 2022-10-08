Excalibur Management Corp Has $5.14 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Excalibur Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,474 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 2.7% of Excalibur Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 688,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,816,000 after buying an additional 210,829 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.8% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 68.9% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 129,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 52,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.4% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $87.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $221.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.95 and a 200 day moving average of $88.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

