Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. McDonald Partners LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 66.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $418.38.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

FDS opened at $413.69 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $430.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.80.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The business had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,580.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,580.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,253,925. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.