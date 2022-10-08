Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 32,677 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 10.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $205.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.60. The company has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $204.05 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.37.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

