LS Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,505 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,744,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 561 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $654,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 76,743 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,536,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,323 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $28,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $504.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $472.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $526.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $513.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Argus boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.40.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

