GFG Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

GFG Capital LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $504.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $472.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $526.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $513.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.40.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

