Foster Group Inc. Buys 159 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,912 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $504.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $526.56 and a 200 day moving average of $513.86. The company has a market capitalization of $472.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.40.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.