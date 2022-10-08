OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.19 Million Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 630,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 181,874 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,647,000. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 939.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 122,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 110,743 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.27 and its 200 day moving average is $36.98.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $135,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,238.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.36 per share, with a total value of $471,916.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,665.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,238.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 103,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,964,708 and have sold 403,500 shares valued at $15,281,850. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

