SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 52.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.93.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications stock opened at $262.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $320.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.91. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $260.99 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.24 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.93%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

