Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys 712 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 63,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 30,351 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,637,000 after purchasing an additional 22,867 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.47. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

