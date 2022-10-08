Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 922 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in F5 in the first quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in F5 by 86.4% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in F5 by 1,104.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $28,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,142. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $337,550.30. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $28,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,722 shares of company stock worth $962,202 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of FFIV opened at $144.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.14. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $141.91 and a one year high of $249.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.97.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.81 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FFIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $197.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America lowered F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.38.

F5 Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.