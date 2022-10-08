Great Diamond Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,993,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,428,000 after buying an additional 1,604,875 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,842,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,714,000 after purchasing an additional 732,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,169,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,010,000 after purchasing an additional 560,069 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $542,230,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $55.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $171.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.12, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.79.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. Research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is -221.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Argus raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

