NBT Bank N A NY Invests $246,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $575,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 46.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 79,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,553,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,603,167. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.9 %

Several research firms have commented on CMG. OTR Global upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,335.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,829.38.

CMG stock opened at $1,478.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,625.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,478.00. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,895.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.03 by $0.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

