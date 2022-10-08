NBT Bank N A NY Sells 340 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Fortive were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,033,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,215 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth $180,743,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $221,385,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Fortive by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,492,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,136 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $60.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.01 and its 200 day moving average is $60.41.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 15.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on FTV. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital cut their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.64.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

