Brightworth Has $8.05 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Brightworth grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 27,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $4,114,341.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,866,815.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $124.27 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $123.76 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.80.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.82%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

