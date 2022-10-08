OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,115 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,147,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,775,000 after acquiring an additional 35,958 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 6,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $42.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.72. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $237.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

