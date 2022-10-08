Bristlecone Advisors LLC Purchases 7,086 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,792 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $4,502,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 138,670 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.0% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 14,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 15.5% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $97.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $177.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $179.25.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.32.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

