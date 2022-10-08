Pendal Group Ltd Sells 204 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,370 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,486,000 after buying an additional 49,969 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $158.90 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.12 and a 200-day moving average of $161.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $42,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,939 shares in the company, valued at $15,970,569.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $9,621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 608,023 shares in the company, valued at $116,995,785.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $42,502.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,970,569.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 379,728 shares of company stock worth $66,201,836. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

