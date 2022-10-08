Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Sells 750 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 149,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 58,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 113,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $101.03 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.57 and its 200-day moving average is $90.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.79.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.