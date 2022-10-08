Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Decreased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,656 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,572 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.5% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $54,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $3,112,000. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Visa by 15.3% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 117,743 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,182,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 23.3% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Visa by 0.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 644,790 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $126,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Price Performance

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.08.

NYSE:V opened at $183.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $347.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.83 and a one year high of $236.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.