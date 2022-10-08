Nicholas Company Inc. Cuts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $88.25 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $82.20 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.63. The firm has a market cap of $115.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

