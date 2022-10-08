NBT Bank N A NY Grows Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average of $49.82. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $73.72.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

