Sepio Capital LP Acquires 2,695 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE NEE opened at $76.73 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.70. The stock has a market cap of $150.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.70.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

